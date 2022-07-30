Mirsharai accident: Gateman sued, district admin pays for burials

A case has been filed against Saddam Hossain, a Bangladesh Railway (BR) gateman, for his reported negligence that resulted in the deaths of 11 people as a train rammed into a microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Friday.

The Chattogram district administration, meanwhile, on Saturday announced cash assistance to the victims' families.

Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam told The Business Standard that Tk25,000 will be given for the burial of the deceased and Tk15,000 for the treatment of the injured.

Police detained the gateman Saddam Hossain following the accident for questioning and around 12:30am on Saturday, Chattogram Railway Police Assistant Inspector Zahirul Islam filed a case against him.

Railway authorities have claimed that the gateman had lowered the barricade at the crossing but the microbus defied it.

However, the survivors of the tragic accident refuted such claims.

A five-member probe body has been formed by the Bangladesh Railway to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their respective families.

Chattogram Railway Superintendent of Police Md Hasan Chowdhury, "We handed over the bodies after completing all due procedures on Friday night."

On Friday afternoon, 11 teachers and students from R&J Private Care were killed when the Chattogram-bound train collided with Mahanagar Prabhati while they were returning from Khayachhara fountain in Mirsharai upazila by a microbus.