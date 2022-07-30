Mirsharai accident: Gateman sued, district admin pays for burials

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 July, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Mirsharai accident: Gateman sued, district admin pays for burials

Bangladesh Railway has formed a five-member body to probe the incident which claimed 11 lives

TBS Report 
30 July, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A case has been filed against Saddam Hossain, a Bangladesh Railway (BR) gateman, for his reported negligence that resulted in the deaths of 11 people as a train rammed into a microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Friday.

The Chattogram district administration, meanwhile, on Saturday announced cash assistance to the victims' families.

Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam told The Business Standard that Tk25,000 will be given for the burial of the deceased and Tk15,000 for the treatment of the injured.

Police detained the gateman Saddam Hossain following the accident for questioning and around 12:30am on Saturday, Chattogram Railway Police Assistant Inspector Zahirul Islam filed a case against him.

Railway authorities have claimed that the gateman had lowered the barricade at the crossing but the microbus defied it. 

However, the survivors of the tragic accident refuted such claims.

A five-member probe body has been formed by the Bangladesh Railway to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their respective families.

Chattogram Railway Superintendent of Police Md Hasan Chowdhury, "We handed over the bodies after completing all due procedures on Friday night."

On Friday afternoon, 11 teachers and students from R&J Private Care were killed when the Chattogram-bound train collided with Mahanagar Prabhati while they were returning from Khayachhara fountain in Mirsharai upazila by a microbus.

Top News

Bangladesh / Train accident / Mirsharai train accident / Chattogram / Bangladesh Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

13h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

4h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

4h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

1d | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink