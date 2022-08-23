Mirsarai train accident: Divisional committee too finds gateman, microbus driver liable

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 07:29 pm

File photo. The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 13 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS
File photo. The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 13 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

The Chattogram divisional railway committee has found the rail-crossing gateman and microbus driver responsible for the accident that claimed the lives of 13 picnickers.

Earlier, the probe report of the investigation committee formed by the Railway (East) region also blamed the duo – gateman Saddam Hossain and microbus driver Golam Mostafa – for the tragic accident.

Additional Chief Engineer (Railway) Arman Hossain, who headed the four-member inquiry committee of the railways, told The Business Standard that he submitted the report on Tuesday (23 August) morning.

General Manager of Railways East Zone Md Jahangir Hossain said, "The departmental investigation committee has blamed the gateman and the driver for the accident. Saddam is currently in prison. He is not a permanent employee of railways," he said adding that Saddam was in charge of gateman under a project.

Microbus driver Golam Mustafa was killed on the spot in the accident, he added.

To avoid such accidents in the future, the committee has made 11 recommendations, including the installation of automatic alarms or sirens at railway level crossings, Jahangir Hossain further informed.

