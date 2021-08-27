Mirpur gas explosion: Death toll rises to 3

The death toll from Mirpur gas explosion incident rose to three following death of two burn injured on Friday morning.

The deceased were- Rina Akter, 50, Sumon, 40, and Rafiqul Islam, 35.

Among them, Rina Akhter died on Thursday while Sumon and Shafiqul succumbed to their injuries around 2:30am today at Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Residential surgeon Doctor S M Ayub Hossain of the burn institute confirmed the matter.

Besides, four others who were injured in the blast are in critical condition.

Seven people, including a child, had received burn injuries in a fire following a gas riser explosion on the ground floor of a house in Section 11 in the capital's Mirpur area.

The incident took place around 12 midnight on Wednesday.

Later, the injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.