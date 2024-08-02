Ex-military officers, families bring out solidarity procession in Mirpur DOHS

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:56 am

Mirpur DOHS residents bring out a procession on 2 August afternoon. Photo: Prothom Alo
Retired military officers and their family members and other residents of the Mirpur DOHS area brought out a procession and held a rally today (2 August) in solidarity with the ongoing student movement.

Hundreds of people joined the procession defying rain in the afternoon demanding justice for those killed during the ongoing movement, reports our correspondent.

They chanted slogans with a banner reading "Call from Retired Military Officers, JCOs and All Other Ranks in Current Situation".

Numerous retired military officers and their family members also joined the protest.

During the procession they could be heard chanting various slogans, including "We Want Justice", "Amra Ke Amra Ke? Razakar, Razakar;  Ke boleche, Ke boleche? Soiracharr, Soirachar", "Rokter Bonnay, Bheshe Jabe Onnay", and "Amar Bhai Kobore, Khuni Keno Bahire". 

Eyewitnesses said the procession circled the entire DOHS south area at around 5:00pm. They later held a rally in front of the Cultural Centre, where several retired military officers spoke in solidarity with the ongoing movement.

Speakers at the rally also condemned an attack by alleged Chhatra League members in Mirpur DOHS while searching for students on 18 July.

