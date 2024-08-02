Mirpur-10 on high alert with police, BGB and army personnel deployed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 03:01 pm

Related News

Mirpur-10 on high alert with police, BGB and army personnel deployed

Policemen were seen in patrol teams carrying batons and shotguns. Some people in plainclothes carrying sticks were also seen on motorcycles

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 03:01 pm
In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on 17 July to prevent any potential violence. File photo
In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on 17 July to prevent any potential violence. File photo

More than a hundred policemen with armoured vehicles have taken position near the roundabout in ​​the capital's Mirpur-10.

Around 50 personnel of the Border Guard Bangladesh have also taken positions in front of the fire station there. 

Meanwhile, a number of army men could be seen on the road from Mirpur-10 to Mirpur-13. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The army has positioned itself on the road from Mirpur-10 to Mirpur-13. 

Around 2:20pm, an Awami League procession came down from Mirpur-11 to Mirpur-10 metro station and returned again. There were 30-40 activists in the procession.

Policemen were seen in patrol teams carrying batons and shotguns. Some people in plainclothes carrying sticks were also seen on motorcycles.

From July 17 to 20, the Mirpur-10 area turned into a battlefield as agitators engaged in sporadic clashes with law enforcers and ruling party activists. 

Hundreds of protesters and local residents were injured in the mayhem, leaving a lingering sense of fear and panic among local residents and shopkeepers.

Top News

quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos