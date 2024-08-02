Mirpur-10 on high alert with police, BGB and army personnel deployed

In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on 17 July to prevent any potential violence. File photo

More than a hundred policemen with armoured vehicles have taken position near the roundabout in ​​the capital's Mirpur-10.

Around 50 personnel of the Border Guard Bangladesh have also taken positions in front of the fire station there.

Meanwhile, a number of army men could be seen on the road from Mirpur-10 to Mirpur-13.

Around 2:20pm, an Awami League procession came down from Mirpur-11 to Mirpur-10 metro station and returned again. There were 30-40 activists in the procession.

Policemen were seen in patrol teams carrying batons and shotguns. Some people in plainclothes carrying sticks were also seen on motorcycles.

From July 17 to 20, the Mirpur-10 area turned into a battlefield as agitators engaged in sporadic clashes with law enforcers and ruling party activists.

Hundreds of protesters and local residents were injured in the mayhem, leaving a lingering sense of fear and panic among local residents and shopkeepers.