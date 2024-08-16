Minority Janata Party demands independent commission for minority protection

The Bangladesh Minority Janata Party has called for the establishment of an independent commission to protect the rights of minority groups in the country.

During a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity today (16 August), the party also urged the government to enact new laws and upgrade existing trusts into foundations.

Party president Sukriti Kumar Mandal presented a 15-point recommendation, which included a thorough investigation into all incidents of violence during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the punishment of the culprits.

Mandal said, "We expressed solidarity with the student and public movement for quota reform. Through this movement, victory has been achieved against injustice and unfairness.

"However, we are saddened by the various acts of vengeance and violence across the country after the victory," he added.