Minori Bangladesh yet to get Emerald Oil’s ownership as banks hold sponsor shares

Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam
07 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 01:52 pm

Related News

Minori Bangladesh yet to get Emerald Oil’s ownership as banks hold sponsor shares

Rafiqul Islam
07 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 01:52 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Minori Bangladesh Limited, an arm of the Japanese farming group Minori Co Limited, could not yet get hold of Emerald Oil Industries Limited as the oil company's shares owned by its sponsors have been mortgaged against bank loans.

The Japanese venture brought the Spondon rice bran oil company into operation with a fresh investment of Tk30 crore in January this year, and it is supposed to be given 30% shares of sponsors and directors against the investment, amounting to around Tk50 crore.

Because of not having majority shares in its control, the company now cannot apply to the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms for a change of ownership.

In this situation, to take control of the listed company, Minori Bangladesh has sought the opinion of the stock market regulator, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), over issuing shares against its investment.

Minori Bangladesh, whose operations are based in Tangail, focuses mainly on organic crops, including rice, vegetables and fruits. Last year, it took over the non-performing Emerald Oil.

In March 2021, the BSEC restructured the board of Emerald Oil by appointing five independent directors in a bid to bring it back to business.

Later, two directors were appointed from among shareholders having at least 2% of shares of the paid-up capital of the company.

Minori Bangladesh also bought another 8% share of Emerald Oil from the capital market and appointed two representatives in the company's board.

Md Afzal Hossain, managing director of Emerald Oil board, told The Business Standard that complexities over the handover of the company's shares owned by its sponsors will be over by this year.

To help Emerald Oil turn around, Minori Bangladesh has so far injected Tk30 crore into it as working capital, other than taking care of the company's liabilities with BASIC Bank and Bank Asia, which crossed the Tk100 crore mark with interests, as per an agreement with the oil company's main sponsor Syed Hasibul Gani Galib, who fled the country after facing a corruption trial due to his scam in taking loans from BASIC Bank.

Hasibul Gani Galib took out bank loans against 1.12 crore out of his 1.28 crore shares in the company. As the main sponsor is now absconding, the banks are currently holding his shares. That is why Minori Bangladesh has not yet got Emerald Oil's ownership, according to company sources.

Two other sponsors – Syed Monwarul Islam and Md Enamul Haque Khan – have shares of 12.1 lakh and 3.17 lakh in the company respectively.

According to Emerald Oil, it also has three shareholder directors who hold more than 2% each.

As of August data, sponsor-directors and Minori Bangladesh together have 38.26% stakes in the company, while general and organisational investors own 61.76% shares.

Emerald Oil Industries Ltd is the producer of the almost forgotten Spondon branded rice bran oil.

It was incorporated in 2008, began production of its Spondon-branded rice bran oil in 2011 and entered the bourses in 2014. The company raised Tk20 crore issuing two crore general shares at face value of Tk10.

But in a few years, it went into meltdown both in its business and in the stock market as soon as the founder's loan scams were exposed, and became non-operative in 2017.

Top News

Minori Bangladesh / Oil Price Hike / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

1h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

3h | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

4h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

5h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

1h | Videos
Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

2h | Videos
The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO