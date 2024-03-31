Minor boy killed in Dhaka road crash

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a road crash in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area this (31 March) morning.

The deceased was identified as Mashruful Hasan, son of Md Mamun of Noakhali district.

Quoting Tanvir Hossain, a pedestrian, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said the accident occurred around 11:00am when a goods laden van ran over the boy as he fell on the road after being hit by a human hauler while crossing road, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead at noon.

The body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.