Ministry strengthens market surveillance for consumer interest: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that the Ministry of Commerce has intensified market surveillance to protect the interests of consumers.

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after a programme organised by Rangpur District Administration and District Muktijoddha Sangsad at Rangpur Town Hall on Saturday.

"Soybean oil and sugar prices rose slightly in the country due to price hike in the international market," he added.

He unveiled the book, "Smritite Ranangan", written with the memoirs of the heroic freedom fighters of Rangpur city.

Assuring that there is no shortage of goods in the country, Tipu Munshi stated here is an adequate stock of all the daily necessities.

Mosaddek Hossain Bablu, district freedom fighters' commander Abdul Alim Mahmud, metropolitan police commissioner, Awami League leaders and civil society representatives were present at the programme.