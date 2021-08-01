Ministry of Social Welfare introduces 'Mother of Humanity' award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:42 pm

Related News

Ministry of Social Welfare introduces 'Mother of Humanity' award

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:42 pm
Ministry of Social Welfare introduces &#039;Mother of Humanity&#039; award

The Ministry of Social Welfare has introduced the "Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award".

The nomination call for the award opened on 5 July and the nominations can be sent till 20 August.

A notification by the Ministry of Social Welfare mentioned that the nomination forms can be found on the ministry's website, social service's website and at the social welfare offices.

According to the Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award 2018 rules, five awards will be given to an individual, non-governmental organisation and governmental organisation for their important contribution and glorious role in the social welfare sector.

The awards will be presented on 2 January, 2022.

Top News

mother of humanity award / ministry / ministry of social welfare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house