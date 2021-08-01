Ministry of Social Welfare introduces 'Mother of Humanity' award

The Ministry of Social Welfare has introduced the "Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award".

The nomination call for the award opened on 5 July and the nominations can be sent till 20 August.

A notification by the Ministry of Social Welfare mentioned that the nomination forms can be found on the ministry's website, social service's website and at the social welfare offices.

According to the Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award 2018 rules, five awards will be given to an individual, non-governmental organisation and governmental organisation for their important contribution and glorious role in the social welfare sector.

The awards will be presented on 2 January, 2022.