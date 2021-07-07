Ministry for proper management of animal wastes on Eid-ul-Azha

The Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ministry has requested all government and non-government organisations and all concerned to take steps for proper management of sacrificial animal wastes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The request was made at a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on sacrificial animal wastes management held today with Environment, Forests and Climate Change Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal in the chair, a ministry press release said.

At the meeting, it was decided to distribute four lakh copies of leaflets across the country through city corporations, municipalities, the local offices of the Department of Environment (DoE), district administrations, district information offices, and other agencies aiming to create public awareness on proper removal of animal wastes.

The ministry also asked Islamic Foundation to distribute awareness leaflets at mosques across the country and imams of mosques were urged to deliver statements before Juma prayers on what to do to keep the environment clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

At the same time, it requested Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar as well as all private television channels to broadcast messages and special bulletins on the issue.

The meeting called upon the Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporations to take special measures to remove the sacrificial animal wastes from the city streets on Eid day.

Additional secretaries of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Md Mizanul Haque Chowdhury and Md Moniruzzaman, DoE director general Md Ashraf Uddin and representatives of various ministries and agencies joined the inter-ministerial meeting.