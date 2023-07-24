Ministry of Food to receive Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak 2023

The Ministry of Food is set to receive the Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak 2023 in recognition of commendable contributions in the category of policy and administrative reform.

"Congratulations to everyone in your organisation, one involved in the government's financial savings initiative in social security programmes by reforming policies and procedures and using digital methods," a letter signed by Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary of the Public Administration Ministry said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally give away the Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak on 31 July at 11am.