Ministry of Food to receive Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak 2023

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

Ministry of Food to receive Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak 2023

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Food is set to receive the Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak 2023 in recognition of commendable contributions in the category of policy and administrative reform.

"Congratulations to everyone in your organisation, one involved in the government's financial savings initiative in social security programmes by reforming policies and procedures and using digital methods," a letter signed by Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary of the Public Administration Ministry said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally give away the Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak on 31 July at 11am.

Ministry of Food / Ministry of Public Administration / Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

5h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

5h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

6h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

21h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

20h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price