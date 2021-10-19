Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change holds the Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting

The 11th National Assembly's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change held the Standing Committee's 23rd meeting today.

The meeting took place at the Parliament House under the presidency of Committee Chair Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

The committee members who participated in the meeting were: Minister of Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Nazim Uddin Ahmed, Tanvir Shakil Joy, Zafar Alam, Md. Rezaul Karim Bablu, Khodeja Nasrin Akter Hossain and Md Shahin Chakladar.

Several plans were discussed at the meeting: preparations for the upcoming COP-26 conference, Feasibility Study of Transboundary Corridor in Chattagram, Chattagram Hill Tract and Cox's Bazar with Myanmar and India project consultant, Amin Bazar dumping station sewerage, waste management at Savar Tannery Area as well as local adaptation action plan and dam management.

A five-member committee of the ministry inspected the pollution control and environmental management of "Amin Bazar dumping yard."

The committee collected various samples from the site. They will submit a full report on the measures taken for the disposal of garbage at the dumping station.

It was further mentioned at the meeting that a report was sent to the committee by the ministry outlining the advantages and disadvantages of creating an environment cadre.