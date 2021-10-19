Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change holds the Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:24 pm

Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change holds the Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting

A five-member committee of the ministry inspected the pollution control and environmental management of "Amin Bazar dumping yard"

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:24 pm
Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change holds the Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting

The 11th National Assembly's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change held the Standing Committee's 23rd meeting today.

The meeting took place at the Parliament House under the presidency of Committee Chair Saber Hossain Chowdhury. 

The committee members who participated in the meeting were: Minister of Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Nazim Uddin Ahmed, Tanvir Shakil Joy, Zafar Alam, Md. Rezaul Karim Bablu, Khodeja Nasrin Akter Hossain and Md Shahin Chakladar.

Several plans were discussed at the meeting: preparations for the upcoming COP-26 conference, Feasibility Study of Transboundary Corridor in Chattagram, Chattagram Hill Tract and Cox's Bazar with Myanmar and India project consultant, Amin Bazar dumping station sewerage, waste management at Savar Tannery Area as well as local adaptation action plan and dam management.

A five-member committee of the ministry inspected the pollution control and environmental management of "Amin Bazar dumping yard."

The committee collected various samples from the site.  They will submit a full report on the measures taken for the disposal of garbage at the dumping station.

It was further mentioned at the meeting that a report was sent to the committee by the ministry outlining the advantages and disadvantages of creating an environment cadre.

Ministry of Environment, / Forests and Climate Change Minister M Shahabuddin / Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers