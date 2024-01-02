Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs set to digitise all civil services by February

The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs is developing an Integrated Digital Service Delivery Platform aiming to digitise all citizen services.

The software, jointly developed by Dream71 Bangladesh Limited and Leeds Corporation Limited, is expected to go live by February, says a press release issued by the ministry on Tuesday (2 January).

Through this platform, citizens of the hill tracts region will get 12 civic services online, such as those related to scheme services, education grants, training, social safety net, NGO services, recruitment services, vendor management, housing services and many others.

At present, some of these services are available through digital channels, but those have to be taken through respective departments.

This is the first initiative to provide all types of services through one portal.

Rashad Kabir, managing director of Dream71, said the software has been developed with about two-and-half years of effort.

All the government offices and many dwellers of the three hill districts have been consulted while developing the software, he said.

"Very few ministries have managed to bring their citizen services online. The Chittagong Hill Tracts Ministry will be an example for all if the software is implemented," he also said.