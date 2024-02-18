Ministry challenges Reporters Without Borders' Bangladesh ranking, statement

Bangladesh has formally protested the latest report of Reporters Without Borders (also known as Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) which placed the country 163rd out of 180 nations in terms of press freedom for the year 2024.

Additionally, the country has raised objections regarding a statement published on the RSF website's 'Bangladesh Chapter'.

In a rejoinder addressed to Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat criticised the ranking as "a misleading depiction of facts, undermining government initiatives to foster a free and independent press, media, and journalism."

Arguing that the report presents a misleading portrayal of the country's press freedom landscape, it said, "The RSF's overall stance against Bangladesh's reputation is unacceptable, biased, and deviates from factual accuracy."

The state minister challenged claims made in the RSF report regarding legal cases against journalists mentioned in the report, asserting that detailed investigations contradicted RSF's allegations

He provided detailed information on the legal proceedings and acquittals of journalists such as Sirajul Islam Ratan, Ahmed Khan Babu, Golam Mostafa Rafiq, Khalilur Rahman, Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, and SM Yusuf Ali.

"Legal cases against journalists, such as Rafiq of Habiganj Samachar and Sirajul of Gaibandha, have resulted in acquittals, contradicting any allegations. According to Sirajul's statement, he was acquitted in the case in 2023 and was not in custody during that year. Rafiq was acquitted in the case in 2018. According to his statement, he was not in captivity in 2023.

"Similarly, Ahmed Babu faced imprisonment in 2021 but later obtained bail from the court. According to his statement, in 2023, he spent 18 days in jail (from September 1 to September 18, 2023), and the case is currently under trial. Khalilur of Jhalkathi was released from a case from 2021 to 2023, with no incarceration during that year. He was acquitted in the case in 2023. The case against Akhtaruzzaman of Bogra in 2021 was acquitted in 2023. According to his statement, he was not in custody in 2023," reads the statement.

"Yusuf of Feni spent only 20 hours in jail in 2022, obtained bail from the court, and faced no further incarceration in 2023. According to his statement, in 2022, he was in prison for one day (November 21). The case is currently under trial. Notably, there have been no incidents of journalist arrests or killings in Bangladesh in 2024," it added.

Contrary to RSF's assertions, Arafat highlighted the government's role in facilitating the expansion of private television and radio channels, which he argued demonstrated a commitment to fostering a free and independent media environment.

He highlighted the significant presence of online media outlets and the vibrant social media landscape in Bangladesh and claimed that editorial freedom thrives in these spaces without any form of censorship.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by Bangladesh in upholding press freedom, he noted that the government has taken numerous initiatives to support journalists and media professionals.

He, in the letter, outlined various policies and programs implemented by the government, including the Journalist Accreditation Policy, the National Broadcasting Policy, and the establishment of the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust, aimed at protecting journalists' rights and welfare.

The state minister urged RSF to reconsider its ranking of Bangladesh and to take into account the government's efforts to uphold press freedom in the country.

He requested a second review of the ranking, suggesting that a more thorough examination of the government's efforts could lead to a more accurate assessment.