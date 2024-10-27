Ministry allocates Tk2cr to BSMMU for free treatment of those injured during student movement

The people injured during the student movement undergoing treatment at the DMCH. File Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The finance ministry has allocated Tk2 crore to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to provide free treatment for those injured during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The money will be used for all types of medical test fees, medicines, and food of the injured patients, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Besides, the health ministry has formed a special cell to collect the information of the injured and martyred students in the uprising, including sending the seriously injured abroad for treatment.

Finance ministry officials said in line with the interim government's promise to provide free medical care to those injured in the July-August uprising, the Health and Family Welfare Department demanded an allocation of Tk2 crore.

As per their demand, the finance ministry allocated Tk2 crore to BSMMU on 24 October.

Of the allocation, Tk45 lakh will be spent renovating all cabins on two floors of the hospital building for the medical treatment of those injured in the student uprising.

Moreover, Tk1.002 crore have been allocated for medicines, laboratory tests, implants or devices, procedures, and food of the injured patients.

In addition, Tk10 lakh has been allocated for creating a database of all the injured in the student uprising and creating web-based online data verification facility, Tk20 lakh for physiotherapy, Tk10 lakh for psychotherapy and Tk10 lakh for equipment and ancillary expenses.

The finance ministry also allocated Tk2.40 lakh for the appointment of two physiotherapists for three months and another Tk2.40 lakh for the appointment of two clinical psychologists for three months for the injured.

Health ministry special cell

Meanwhile, in a notification issued on 23 October, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it has formed a three-member special cell to expedite the process of collecting the information of those injured and martyred in the mass uprising.

According to the notification signed by Deputy Secretary of Health Services Department, Umme Habiba, this special cell has been formed based on the decision of the advisory council meeting held on 17 October.

Joint Secretary (administration) will serve as member and Deputy Secretary (hospital) as member secretary of the cell, which will be convened by an Additional Secretary (Hospital).

According to the terms of reference of the cell, it will carry out necessary activities in completing the list of martyrs of the July-August uprising. Taking into account the list already collected by the Ministry of Health, the list obtained from other sources will be verified and included.

To collect information about the martyrs, if necessary, this cell will be able to conduct on-the-spot information inquiries in different parts of the country and will take the help of local stakeholders.

The cell will also assist the injured of the student movement in getting free treatment, providing necessary help to the families of those martyred and injured and sending critically injured individuals abroad for advanced treatment.

The special cell will also work to document and preserve the history of the student movement.