Ministers' remarks on CPD report regarding banking sector scam unfortunate: Mustafizur Rahman

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:02 pm

Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of CPD. Sketch: TBS
The comments of the Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud regarding the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) report on irregularities in the banking sector and financial scams are very unfortunate, Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at CPD, said today (26 December).

"There seems to be more focus on who raised the issue and why, rather than on the actual content of the concern. The way reactions are being displayed is quite disheartening," he said while speaking at a programme titled "Conversation with Prof Mustafizur Rahman" organised by Economic Reporters Forum in the capital this afternoon.

According to a CPD assessment report published on 24 December, the amount of money stolen from the banking sector through 24 major scams since the fiscal year 2008-09 has reached Tk92,261 crore.

Speaking about the CPD report, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the CPD itself needs to address the allegations it has raised regarding irregularities in the country's banking sector

CPD must say where Tk92,261cr from banks went: Quader

"Where has the money gone? We want to know that. The money will be brought back to the country if the organisation provides detailed information," Quader said. 

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud alleged that the CPD had not conducted genuine research in preparing the report.

Referring to the ministers' remarks, Mustafizur Rahman said, "When a problem arises, it should be considered as a problem, rather than considering it as a campaign against the government. Efforts should be taken to resolve the issue." 

Bangladesh's banking sector lost Tk92,261cr from major scams since 2008: CPD

He further emphasised the necessity of eliminating the culture of denial and advocated for proactive initiatives to solve the problem altogether.

Mustafizur Rahman also mentioned that the CPD prepared this report based on information published in newspapers.

There were no objections raised against the newspaper reports [regarding financial scams], he added.

