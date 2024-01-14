Ministers' first day at office: Int'l pressure, tackling corruption, global climate top discussions

Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, finance minister, Hasan Mahmud, foreign minister, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, environment minister, and Dr Samanta Lal Sen, health minister.

On the first day of assuming office, newly-appointed ministers highlighted the challenges that lay ahead, while also outlining their blueprint for tackling those.

Issues of corruption, prices of essentials, inflation, international pressure, currency valuation and the global economic climate, among other issues, dominated discussions, which had firm focus on the road ahead.

Here's a look at what the ministers said during separate discussions with reporters at the Secretariat today (14 January).

Bangladesh unfazed by int'l pressure, focus on prioritising economic diplomacy: Foreign Minister

Bangladesh remains unfazed by election-related concerns raised by several countries including the United States, said Hasan Mahmud, the newly-appointed foreign minister.

"The election faced significant, moderate, and minimal pressures. Nevertheless, we are not succumbing to any pressure. We intend to collaborate with nations from both the East and the West," the minister said.

He said, "After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the world had united, but now, there is a renewed division. This division is a challenge for us.

"Nevertheless, we hold the belief that everyone is our friend and partner in development."

"My focus will be on strengthening economic diplomacy to advance our economy," he added.

The foreign minister also said that he intends to bolster Bangladesh's global standing by exporting skilled manpower, ensuring legal pathways for remittances, and enhancing accessibility and openness in banking channels.

Money-laundering, dipping taka valuation two challenges: Finance minister

Money-laundering and the Bangladeshi currency losing its value as two challenges, newly-appointed Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said.

"Let's see what can be done in this regard, there are challenges, give us some time," he added.

He also said the finance ministry alone cannot control the price hike of commodities and will need to work in coordination with the commerce ministry to bring them down.

"The Ministry of Finance alone cannot control the prices of goods. We will work in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce. Time is needed to control commodity prices during Ramadan. Not all crises will disappear overnight," the minister said.

A 100-day action plan will be developed in 7-days: Environment Minister Saber Hossain

The newly-appointed Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, said that a 100-day action plan encompassing various priority activities will be developed within seven days and implemented in order to combat pollution.

"The ministry will develop and enforce a 100-day plan [within seven days], focusing on addressing air pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, plastic and polythene pollution, and to prevent hill cutting, based on stakeholder consultations," he said.

He also said Awami League's election manifesto and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan will be implemented as a priority.

The environment minister said that sustainable development will be ensured, and the application of laws to prevent forest encroachment will be strengthened.

"Efforts will be made to secure international funding," he added.

Saber Hossain also said the ministry aims to be ranked first in terms of performance, establishing transparency and accountability in its operations.

"Any controversy or lobbying in duty performance will not be acceptable. The media will be fully supported, and the ministry will coordinate with the media," he added.

The environment minister said that active participation from the relevant ministries and departments is necessary to combat environmental pollution, and thus, the ministry will coordinate with other ministries.

"The challenges are many, but the entire ministry will work as a team. The ministry will work to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change," he said while talking to the journalists.

Zero tolerance for corruption in health sector: Health minister

There would be zero tolerance for corruption in the country's health sector, newly-appointed Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed him to adopt a strong stance against corruption and encouraged him to contact her whenever necessary.

"When the Cabinet Secretary called, I thought it might be to discuss a patient's matter. But the Cabinet Secretary informed me that the prime minister has included me in her cabinet, and he congratulated me," the health minister told reporters.

"I was genuinely surprised at that moment. Then, I reflected extensively on the healthcare sector—what needs to be addressed, how it should be addressed, and beyond," he recalled.

"I want to ensure that healthcare services reach the doorstep of the public. Even in remote areas like Patgram, people should have access to hospitals, easy medical services, and good doctors. I will try to arrange that. I will create an environment where doctors would want to stay in the small cities.

He said, "My goal is to ensure that healthcare services reach the doorstep of the people. Even in remote places like Patgram, individuals should have access to hospitals, convenient medical services, and proficient doctors. I will strive to facilitate that. I aim to establish an environment where doctors are incentivised to remain in smaller cities."

"I don't want patients outside Dhaka to lie on the floor like they do in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). I know there are many challenges as I have encountered while upgrading a 5-bed burn unit to a 500-bed. Transformations of this scale take time and cannot be achieved overnight," he added.

The minister further noted that he plans to collaborate with the Secretary of Health Service, the Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division, and senior officers from all relevant departments to formulate a plan and take action to execute it.

Recalling his recent visit to Tungipara to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Dr Samanta Lal said, "The prime minister has instructed me to properly and effectively fulfil the responsibilities that have been assigned to me.

"We have to prove that holding the election was the right decision by properly governing the country," he added.

No corruption in Biman: Newly-appointed aviation minister

Newly-appointed Aviation Minister Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan said there was no corruption in the national flag-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"I do not acknowledge any corruption in Biman. I need to see the evidence first. Why should I admit it without seeing it?," he said.

"Whether there is corruption needs to be investigated first. I have been to this ministry before, so I am familiar with the workings here. I will observe the ongoing activities in light of that experience to ensure that the tasks are completed efficiently."

He also said improvements can be made in passenger service and luggage-handling, and efforts will be made to explore new destinations for air travel.

He further said there is immense potential in the tourism sector, and they will work on harnessing that.

When asked whether there is any action plan or not, he said, "The working plan of the Bangladesh Awami League outlines the responsibilities of each ministry, and those plans will be implemented. Apart from that, any issues that arise over time will be addressed through discussions."

Lack of order on roads a key challenge: Obaidul Quader

The lack of order regarding traffic on the roads was one of the key challenges ahead, newly-reappointed Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

"We have undertaken a project in conjunction with the World Bank which is aimed at ensuring road safety. Roads should be made smart. Many roads also have to be completed. We will look into these issues," Quader said at a discussion with journalists in his Secretariat office today (14 January).

Responding to a question on what other challenges the new government is facing, Quader said in people's lives they were also facing political and economical challenges.

"Those challenges are even more difficult in the current global climate. But I think no challenge is impossible to face.

"When we started the Padma Bridge work, no one thought it would be possible to finish. The World Bank was not on our side either. But we managed to make it. No one thought that this city would have a metrorail, but that, too, has been gifted by Sheikh Hasina's government."

In regard to foreign or domestic pressure on the new government, he said, "Our prime minister said there is pressure from abroad. There is also pressure domestically. We have the ability to cope with these. Our strength is the people of this country. No pressure is impossible to deal with if the people of the country are with us."

He said many thought that an election could not be held. "But their dreams have remained dreams.

Quader also said low-income earners were suffering.

"We will emphasise on making it easy for people to buy products."

In response to the question on whether he wants to give a message to the opposition, Quader said this country belongs to everyone.

"I cannot say that the country belongs to Awami League only. We must achieve a democratic political practice in its truest sense. We will not be in power forever. All the wealth of this country belongs to the people. Those who are in the opposition party also hold part of this wealth."

Changes will be brought in evaluation system if necessary: Education minister

Changes will be brought in the evaluation system of the exams in the country if necessary, the newly-appointed Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said.

"There needs to be change. It has been said before and I am still saying it again, change will come as needed," he said while speaking to journalists on his first day in office as education minister.

When asked what challenges lay ahead, the education minister said, "We have started various transformations in the education sector on the orders of Sheikh Hasina. Following that, a Smart Bangladesh will be built."

"We need a smart education system to create smart citizens, we will work towards that goal," he added.

The minister said it is necessary to ensure every student learns work-related skills.

"The prime minister has asked to give special emphasis on work-related skills. Because this time our political commitment is ensuring employment. To make smart citizens, we need to create employment and we need multi-skilled smart citizens for employment. Emphasis will be placed on research at the university level," he said.

Regarding the new curriculum, the minister said, "It is normal that there will be discussion and criticism about it. Keeping those discussions in mind, if there are weaknesses, if there are problems, they will be solved. Considering them, we will work with everyone in the education sector in the coming days."

Textiles Minister Nanak vows to encourage farmers to cultivate jute

Newly-appointed Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak has expressed his commitment to encouraging farmers in jute cultivation.

"I will engage with the farmers, the jute producers, and encourage jute production," he said while talking to reporters on his first day in office at the Secretariat today (14 January).

"Back in 2008, I was appointed as a state minister. I faced a challenge at that time as BNP-Jamaat left the country in a dire state, with severe water scarcity, a crumbling road system, and local governments in disarray. But we successfully addressed these challenges throughout Bangladesh under the prime minister's direction," the new textiles minister said.

Nanak said, "I will again connect with the people in the field in a new ministry and a new place."

Foreign-financed projects, rural connectivity top priority: Planning Minister Abdus Salam

The foreign-financed projects in the country will receive the highest priority in the next five years, said newly-appointed Planning Minister Major General Abdus Salam.

"The approval process of foreign-financed projects will be expedited and emphasis will be placed on their implementation," he said.

The minister stressed the significance of these projects, noting that their quick execution was crucial for timely disbursement in the future.

"Given our reliance on foreign funding, these projects will be accorded top priority," he said.

Addressing the importance of rural development, the planning minister declared the second-highest priority for projects aimed at enhancing rural connectivity.

He said, "Paved roads will facilitate convenient travel for rural residents to urban areas, fostering increased economic activity. The resultant growth in the rural economy will make a significant contribution to our core economic development."

Minister Abdus Salam underscored health management as the third-highest priority for the next five years.

"Securing doctors in rural areas is imperative. There will be a focus on enhancing health infrastructure to minimise the need for individuals to travel to Dhaka for medical treatment," he said.

Regarding power generation, the minister acknowledged previous successes and shifted the focus to the supply system.

He said it is important to ensure that rural communities have access to electricity and warned of strict actions against corruption in this sector.