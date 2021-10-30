Minister urges UAE expats to invest in Bangladesh

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed has urged the Bangladeshis living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in their motherland.

"All expatriate Bangladeshis must work together for the country's development," he said at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Bangladesh Association in Fujairah province, UAE, on Thursday.

Imran Ahmed, in a press release issued in this regard, noted that the government is committed to the welfare of expatriates and their family members.

"We have built schools for the children of the migrant workers abroad.

"These were funded by the Wage Earners' Welfare Board. The kids are being taught under the Bangladeshi curriculum," the minister added.

Md Abu Jafar, Bangladesh ambassador to the UAE, also spoke at the occasion.