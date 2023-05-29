Minister seeks UK's support in dealing with climate change impacts

Bangladesh

BSS
29 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:20 pm

Minister seeks UK's support in dealing with climate change impacts

BSS
29 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Minister seeks UK&#039;s support in dealing with climate change impacts

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin today sought the cooperation of the United Kingdom (UK) in combating climate change impacts in Bangladesh.

He sought the cooperation when a delegation, led by the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, called on him at his Secretariat office.

During the meeting, Shahab Uddin said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh government is trying its best to cope with adverse impacts of climate change with its limited resources. 

But, according to the National Action Plan (NAP) prepared by the government, Bangladesh needs a huge amount of money to implement 113 activities, he said. 

The minister said it is difficult for Bangladesh to implement and achieve climate activities without international and bilateral cooperation. "So we are expecting cooperation and support from a developed country like the UK," he added.

Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh is the seventh most vulnerable country in the world even if it emits less than 0.48% of the total global greenhouse gas. 

Appreciating the UK government for implementing the Bangladesh Climate Change Programme, he said Bangladesh is willing to work together with the UK on the Global Goals on Adaptation, Mitigation Work Programme and Global Goals for Loss and Damage Funding.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said there are many similarities between Bangladesh and the UK in the actions taken to combat the impacts of climate change. 

Lauding the Bangladesh NDC and NAP, the High Commissioner said if the newly formulated Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan is implemented, Bangladesh will be considered as a role model in the world in climate actions. 

During this, he praised Bangladesh's ecosystem based adaptation. The UK's ongoing cooperation in climate action will continue at an increasing pace, he added.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Additional Secretary (Administration) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment and Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury and team leader of the Climate and Environment team of the British High Commission Alex Harveys along with senior officials.

UK / climate change

