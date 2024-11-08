Minimum Wage Board seeks mobile court authority for wage enforcement

The Minimum Wage Board under the labour ministry has sought the authority to conduct mobile courts, allowing it to impose penalties and take legal action as part of an effort to enhance its oversight of wage implementation in the country's formal sectors.

To this end, a letter, a copy of which has been obtained by The Business Standard, has been sent from the Wage Board to the labour and employment secretary, requesting necessary amendments to the existing labour laws.

Currently, the government enforces wages in 42 sectors, which are mainly known as formal sectors.

The Minimum Wage Board reviews wages and submits its recommendations to the Labour Ministry, which may either announce them as they are or make changes before finalising them. The board itself has no authority beyond its current function.

Labour-related irregularities and wage enforcement are primarily overseen by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and the Department of Labour under the Labour Ministry.

Sources within the Minimum Wage Board have noted that, despite its establishment in 1959, the board's authority remains limited.

Raisha Afroz, secretary of the Minimum Wage Board, told The Business Standard, "Since the board recommends wages, it would be easier if it had the power to ensure proper implementation. To this end, the chairman has sent a letter to the Labour Ministry requesting mobile court authority for the department."

The board's proposal to amend the labour law states, "To ensure wage rate implementation, the Minimum Wage Board will conduct on-site inspections of privately owned industrial establishments and factories nationwide."

The proposal continues, "The chairman may conduct mobile courts to verify and ensure that wages, benefits and gratuities are paid as per gazette."

It also states, "If offences are identified during a mobile court operation, the board will have the authority to impose penalties."

Additionally, the proposal suggests nine other amendments, including appointing a new member within two months if any board member resigns, emigrates, or passes away.

Babul Akhter, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, declined to comment on whether the Minimum Wage Board should be given the authority to operate mobile courts.

He, however, said, "Since this institution recommends wages, it should have the authority for monitoring, handling complaints and carrying out prosecutions.

"This organisation, which reviews the wages of 42 sectors, has no logistical support or manpower. In addition to addressing these, a strong research cell is needed. Currently, it has to rely on other institutions for information."

Wage Board officials said the board lacks its own office and operates with only 10 employees. Despite having a large building called Shrom Bhaban in Bijoynagar in the capital, the Wage Board does not have any space there.

After operating from a dilapidated building for several years, the organisation moved to a rented building near Shrom Bhaban earlier this year. There is only one vehicle, which the chairman may use – and only within Dhaka.

Due to a lack of logistical support, including transport, the board relies on private sector industrial owners to conduct wage reviews and monitor workers' conditions.

It may be recalled that at a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies on 27 October, labour leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the poor state of the Wage Board.