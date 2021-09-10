Minhaj Ahmed receives the title of ‘Young Asian Entrepreneur 2020-2021’

The Young Asian Entrepreneur is a prestigious annual selection of the most prominent Young Asian personalities.

The 'Young Asian Entrepreneur 2020-2021' is a prestigious award that was entitled to Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of Ahmed Food Products (Pvt.) Limited by AsiaOne researched by United Research Services- URS as a recognition for being one of the most successfully uprising young entrepreneurs chosen among 16 industries & 62 Subcategories across Asia, states a press release.

It is a prestigious annual selection of the most prominent Young Asian personalities. Minhaj Ahmed made an indelible mark for other leaders to follow the extent of influence, impact, success, and generations to admire for his innovative ideas & practices business acumen, and the spirited contribution of age.

The recognition was announced at the 14th edition of Asia Africa Business & Social Forum 2021, Awards & Business E-Summit, on 27th August 2021 in an online ceremony. While attending the program Minhaj Ahmed said, "The achievement was not entirely mine rather this is an achievement of teamwork. The whole team working with Ahmed Food has made this day possible". He thanked AsiaOne for such recognition.

