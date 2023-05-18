Mine explosion kills youth in Bandarban's Ruma upazila

At least one person has been killed and two others, including a member of the Bangladesh Army, have been injured in a landmine blast in Bandarban's Ruma yesterday, said police.

"We have come to know through the locals that a mine explosion occurred in the Sloupi neighbourhood of ward no 4 of Remakriprangsa Union around 3pm on Wednesday (17 May). One of the injured in this incident died at Thanchi Upazila Health Complex. Another injured person has been referred to Bandarban Sadar Hospital," Ruma Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain told The Business Standard.

"The wrist of an army man was blown off in this mine explosion; he has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Chattogram," police added.

"Two local youths were injured in the mine blast. they were admitted to the Thanchi Upazila Health Complex. Among them, Jewel Tripura, 27, died. Another injured youth Abraham Tripura, 35 was taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital. They are residents of Basiram Para, ward no 9, Remakriprangsa Union, Ruma Upazila," said Anupam Marma, a local journalist from Thanchi.