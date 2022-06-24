Military planes rehearse aerial display over Munshiganj for Padma Bridge opening 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:34 pm

Military planes rehearse aerial display over Munshiganj for Padma Bridge opening 

Military planes staged an aerial display over the Mawa point of Padma Bridge at Lohajang of Munshiganj on Friday ahead of the mega structure's grand opening.

The choppers carried pictures of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A colourful display was put up with smokes of different colours being emitted from the planes.

Hundreds gathered at the place to witness the aerial display during this time.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close at 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure. 

The move will change the fortunes of 19 districts in the south and southwest of the country.

Padma Bridge

