Militants snatching: 1 accused surrenders in court

Idi Amin, an accused in the case of snatching two death row convict militants from Dhaka court, has surrendered in court today.

After his surrender Sunday (27 November), police filed a petition to take him on remand for 10 days for interrogation.

After hearing both sides, the court granted Idi Amin a four-day remand.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court gave the order.

Idi Amin's name was in the statement of this case filed over the militant snatching incident. He surrendered to the court through his lawyer and applied for bail.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on 20 November.