Militants are trying to organise themselves online: DMP commissioner 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam today said that the militants are trying to organise themselves using online platforms.

"Militants around the world are now conducting their activities online. Such activities can also be seen online in our country," he said after paying homage to slain police officials Md Salahuddin Khan and Md Rabiul Karim, who were killed during the Holey Artisan attack in 2016.

The DMP commissioner noted that the law enforcement agencies are rigorously monitoring the virtual sphere of the country.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said, "Militants are trying to become active using online platforms. However, they cannot remain active due to the regular operations and surveillance of the RAB."

He claimed that RAB is in the field to implement the lockdown and is working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies of the country.