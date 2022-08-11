Mild tremor jolts Khulna

A mild tremor lasting three seconds jolted different parts of Khulna including the metropolis on Thursday (11 August).

The earthquake was felt at 5.30pm, said Assistant Meteorologist of Khulna Regional Meteorological Office Amirul Azad.

He said the magnitude of the earthquake could not be known as there is no Richter scale in Khulna.

The Dhaka office is being contacted in this regard, he added.

He also said that no damage has been reported anywhere in the district due to this earthquake.

