Mild to moderate heatwave sweeps over country

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the country and it may continue, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of light rain/thundershowers at one or two places over Chattogram division.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded by 38.6 degree Celsius at Rajshahi while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 23.3 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6:42pm today and rises at 5:11am tomorrow in the capital.