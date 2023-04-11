Mild to moderate heat wave may continue in parts of country

The ongoing mild to moderate heat wave is likely to continue in different parts of the country, said a met office weather forecast for the next twenty-four hours begin from 9am this morning.



"A Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and the districts of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Netrokona and it may continue", said the bulletin.



Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.



Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.



Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded by 39.2 degree celsius at Chuadanga while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 16.5 degree celsius at Tetulia.



The sun sets at 6.19 pm today and rises at 5.41 am tomorrow in the capital.