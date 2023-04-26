Mild heatwave may continue for few more days, possibility of rain after that: Met office

The mild heatwave sweeping across parts of the country may continue for a few more days and there is also the possibility of continuous rain after that, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest weather bulletin today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country," the forecast said on Wednesday (26 April).

According to the met office, the mild heat wave sweeping over the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban and Patuakhali may continue and spread.

However, the heat wave is unlikely to go above 40 degrees Celsius.

Day and night temperatures may increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.