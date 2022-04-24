Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Gopalgonj and Patuakhali and it may spread further.

Besides, Rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may rise by (1-2)°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.