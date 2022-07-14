Mild heatwave sweeping over parts of Bangladesh

A mild heatwave is sweeping over different parts of the country including Dhaka, said Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).

"A mild heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," it said.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet, divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over the Indian state Odisha and the adjoining area grew weakened into a low-pressure area and lies over the same area.

One of its associated troughs extends to Northeast Bay.

The monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the centre of the low, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh, added the Met Office bulletin.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's highest temperature was recorded 38.2­°C in Rajshahi while the lowest temperature was recorded 25°C at Hatiya in Noakhali.

In Sylhet, The normal life of people has been disrupted due to the scorching heat as a mild heatwave is sweeping the district.

People are staying indoors due to the sweltering heat.

Besides, power cut in many parts of the district intensified the woes of the people.

The local Weather Observatory Centre said they recorded the highest temperature of 37.2­°C in Sylhet on Thursday and it may rise further.

Syed Ahmed, senior meteorologist of Sylhet Weather Observatory Centre, said the mild heatwave has been sweeping the district since Sunday, the Eid day and only rains can bring relief.

He also said that rains are expected at the end of this week and the temperature may fall from Saturday, he said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in the city and other parts of the district on Saturday.