Mild heat wave sweeping over country

Bangladesh

BSS
29 September, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:49 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the part of north, south, north-eastern and central part of the country including the capital Dhaka.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Khulna, Kushtia, Faridpur, Tangail, Kishoregonj, Manikgong, Bogura, Sitakunda, Narayanganj and Nilphamari and it may abate from some places", said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.

Country's maximum temperature 36.8°C recorded on Thursday and minimum temperature today was recorded 23.5°C at Sitakunda. Maximum rainfall 19 millimeters (mm) was recorded for the last 24 hours till 6am today.

A low-pressure area has formed over Northeast Bay and adjoining area. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Center of the low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over North Bay.

The sun sets at Dhaka at 5:48pm today and rises at 05:50am tomorrow.

