Mild heat wave sweeping over country

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the central, north and north-east of the country, and it may abate from some places.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Sayedpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, Jashore and Chuadanga, and it may abate from some places", said a Met office release for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today (17 September).

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions

The country's maximum temperature today was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, while the lowest temperature today was at 25.2 degrees Celsius at Kutudia. Rainfall recorded by the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was 47 millimetres (mm),

The sun sets at 6:01pm today and rises at 5:46am tomorrow in the capital.