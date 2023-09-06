Mild heat wave sweeping over country

A mild heat wave is sweeping over north, north-west, north-central and north-eastern divisions and other districts, including the capital.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Kishoreganj, Cumilla, Feni and Kushtia, and it may abate from some places," said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today (6 September).

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

It said that day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The low over north-west Bay and adjoining west-central Bay off the Andra-Odisha coast persists. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, the centre of the low, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.4 degrees Celsius at Bogura, while the lowest temperature today was 24.6 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 50 millimetres (mm) at Kutubdia.

The sun sets at 6:12pm today and rises at 5:42am tomorrow in the capital.