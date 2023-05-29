Mild heat wave may pass through Dhaka, 3 other divisions: Met Office

A mild heat wave may sweep parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions in 24 hours from 9am on Monday, said Bangladesh Metrological Department.

Besides, the weather may remain mainly dry over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places in the Khulna division.

Day temperature may rise by (1-2)°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, said a bulletin of BMD.

The country's highest temperature 36.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Barishal's Khpupara on Sunday while the lowest temperature was recorded on Monday at 22.0 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.