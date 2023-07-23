Mild heatwaves may continue in Dhaka, 4 other districts: BMD

Mild heatwaves sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Moulvibazar and Feni districts may continue for more days, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

It also predicted rains and thundershowers in parts of the country.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal & Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country in 24 hours starting from 9 am on Sunday, said a BMD bulletin on Sunday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it said.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 36.8 degrees Celcius.