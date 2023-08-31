Mild heat wave may abate: Met office

BSS
31 August, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 02:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and fourteen other districts may abate at some places in the next 24 hours commencing 9am on Thursday (31 August).

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Sayedpur, Kurigram, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate at some places," said a met office bulletin this morning.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions; at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," it added.

However, the bulletin also said that the day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius at Bhola, while today's minimum temperature was 25.0 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 51 mm at Cumilla.

The sun sets at 6:19pm today and rises at 5:40am tomorrow in the capital.

