Mild heat wave likely to sweep over 8 districts

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted the ongoing mild heat wave is likely to abate from eight places across the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Tangail, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Magura, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram and it may abate from some places," reads the weather bulletin issued this morning.

"Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," it added.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," it added.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 39.60 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi. Today's minimum temperature 24.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6 am today was recorded 64 mm at Dhaka.

The sun sets at 6:50pm today and rises at 5:14am tomorrow in the capital.