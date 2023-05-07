Mild heat wave likely to continue: Met office

A mild heat wave is sweeping over many places of the country and it may continue and spread, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrology Department (BMD) today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Moulavibazar, Chandpur, Feni and Patuakhali and it may spread," said the bulletin valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today

Weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Sylhet division, it added

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while today's minimum temperature of 21.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dimla.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 39 mm at Sylhet in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:30pm today and rises at 5:20 am tomorrow in the capital.