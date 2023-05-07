Mild heat wave likely to continue: Met office

Bangladesh

BSS
07 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:01 pm

Related News

Mild heat wave likely to continue: Met office

BSS
07 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:01 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A mild heat wave is sweeping over many places of the country and it may continue and spread, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrology Department (BMD) today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Moulavibazar, Chandpur, Feni and Patuakhali and it may spread," said the bulletin valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today

Weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Sylhet division, it added

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while today's minimum temperature of 21.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dimla.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 39 mm at Sylhet in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:30pm today and rises at 5:20 am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Bangladesh / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

2h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

5h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

19h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

22h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

1d | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work