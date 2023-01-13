Mild cold wave sweeps several parts of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
13 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 03:22 pm

A sudden drop in temperature is hampering the public&#039;s general activities as cold wind and dense fog surround the area. Photo: TBS
A sudden drop in temperature is hampering the public's general activities as cold wind and dense fog surround the area. Photo: TBS

A mild cold wave is sweeping several parts of the country, but it may abate in some places, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Friday morning.

A mild cold wave is sweeping Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikgonj, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Barishal and Bhola districts.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur in the 24 hours to 6am today. The highest temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may envelop the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places.

"The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky. The night and day temperatures may rise slightly," the BMD said.

