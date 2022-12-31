Mild cold wave sweeps parts of country

A mild cold wave is sweeping Nilphamari, Panchagarh districts and Srimangal and it may abate in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Saturday.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight till morning, it said.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to Bihar and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

