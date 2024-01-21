Mild cold wave persists across Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
21 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 01:39 pm

Related News

Mild cold wave persists across Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions

According to the BMD’s latest weather bulletin, the districts experiencing this mild cold wave include Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh, and Kurigram

UNB
21 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 01:39 pm
People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS
People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) announced on Sunday that a mild cold wave is currently affecting several districts across the Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions.

This weather pattern is expected to persist, bringing lower temperatures and impacting daily life.

According to the BMD's latest weather bulletin, the districts experiencing this mild cold wave include Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh, and Kurigram. The bulletin noted the lowest temperature recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Pabna's Ishwardi, and Naogan's Badalgachi. Meanwhile, the highest temperature of 28 degrees Celsius was observed in Chattogram's Sitakunda, mirroring the previous day's reading.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BMD classifies a mild cold wave as temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave is categorized by temperatures between 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, while a severe cold wave is indicated by temperatures falling below 6 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the weather report predicts moderate to thick fog coverage across the country from midnight to morning, potentially lingering until noon in some areas. The overall weather is expected to remain mainly dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies.

There might be a slight decrease in night temperatures over the north-northeastern part of Bangladesh, while a minor increase is forecasted for other regions of the country. Daytime temperatures are anticipated to stay nearly unchanged nationwide.

Residents, particularly in the northern regions, have been facing severe cold conditions in recent days, causing disruptions to normal life and activities.

Weather / Cold wave / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

7h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

4h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

1h | Videos
Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

3h | Videos
Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

5h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

19h | Videos