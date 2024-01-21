Mild cold wave persists across Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) announced on Sunday that a mild cold wave is currently affecting several districts across the Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions.

This weather pattern is expected to persist, bringing lower temperatures and impacting daily life.

According to the BMD's latest weather bulletin, the districts experiencing this mild cold wave include Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh, and Kurigram. The bulletin noted the lowest temperature recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Pabna's Ishwardi, and Naogan's Badalgachi. Meanwhile, the highest temperature of 28 degrees Celsius was observed in Chattogram's Sitakunda, mirroring the previous day's reading.

The BMD classifies a mild cold wave as temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave is categorized by temperatures between 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, while a severe cold wave is indicated by temperatures falling below 6 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the weather report predicts moderate to thick fog coverage across the country from midnight to morning, potentially lingering until noon in some areas. The overall weather is expected to remain mainly dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies.

There might be a slight decrease in night temperatures over the north-northeastern part of Bangladesh, while a minor increase is forecasted for other regions of the country. Daytime temperatures are anticipated to stay nearly unchanged nationwide.

Residents, particularly in the northern regions, have been facing severe cold conditions in recent days, causing disruptions to normal life and activities.