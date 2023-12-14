Mild cold wave may hit parts of Bangladesh tomorrow

A mid-cold wave may hit the northwestern and western parts of Bangladesh tomorrow, and it may continue for the next one or two days, according to the latest bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this morning.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist at the BMD, confirmed the development to UNB, saying Dinajpur, Chaudanga, Panchagarh Kurigram and some other districts will experience the cold wave.

A cold wave is announced when a temperature is recorded below 10 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 10.3 degrees Celsius today.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to dawn, according to the BMD bulletin released this morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.

The lowest temperature in the country this year was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 10.3 degrees Celsius over 24 hours till 6am today.

On the other hand, the highest temperature was recorded in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf at 30.7 degrees Celsius during the same period, the bulletin reads.