Mild cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh this week

Bangladesh

UNB
18 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 11:49 am

People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS
People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS

A mild cold wave may sweep the country from 20 to 24 December, Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT) has said.

The intensity of cold may remain slightly less till 20 December while the temperature may fall up to (<10°C) as the cold wave may sweep most areas during this period, said BWOT, an independent weather research group.

The mild cold wave (8≤10°C) may hit the country during this period, it added.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight till morning commencing 9am on Sunday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the BMD bulletin.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 12.4°C in Tetulia of Rangpur division while the highest temperature was 30.01°C recorded in Teknaf of Chattogram division.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over Southeast Bay and the adjoining area persists. Its associated trough extends up to North Bay. The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and the adjoining areas.

