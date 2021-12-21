Mild cold wave likely to continue for couple of days

The Met Office today said the cold wave is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days, with temperatures likely to drop further.

Besides, the weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Met office weather forecast release here on Tuesday.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country in the morning which may continue till noon at places over the northern part of the country.

Night and day temperature, however, may rise slightly across the country.

The mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore & Chudanga.

Meanwhile, Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature of the country at 8.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday at 9am and the country's maximum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degree Celsius in Teknaf.

Today's sunset in Dhaka at 5:17pm and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:37am.

As the cold wave continues to sweep over the country, it has been causing sufferings to the poor and the elderly.