Upskilling prospective migrants can give remittance further boost: Study  

Migration

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Upskilling prospective migrants can give remittance further boost: Study  

The research also finds 15 professions having a great prospect in future overseas markets

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:51 pm
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB

Upskilling prospective migrants can give remittance a further boost, according to a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) published Sunday.

Titled "Skill gap analysis of overseas job market – The experience of Bangladesh", it said Bangladesh mostly supplies unskilled workers to different countries, which is why its remittance influx remains lower than competitor countries. 

For example, the average monthly remittance sent by a Bangladeshi expatriate is $203.33, while it is $564.1 for a Filipino worker.

Citing the International Organisation for Migration, the report added that the monthly average income of a Pakistani expatriate is $275.74, Indian $395.71, and Chinese $532.71.

The research concluded that branding Bangladesh as a source of proficient and experienced professionals is now crucial for an increased flow of remittance as well as a better image of the country.

"Current image of Bangladesh as a supplier of unskilled menial workers should receive serious face lifting," it reads.

Independent University Bangladesh Professor Raisul Awal Mahmood led the research work that surveyed a number of Bangladesh expatriates in different destination countries as well as returned ones over a long period.

The study also identified 15 different professions having a great job prospect in future overseas markets — doctor, medical technologist, computer engineer, civil engineer, other engineers, nurse, electrician, welder, shipbuilders, technician, mechanics,  plumber,  hotel staff, mason and driver.    

Besides, demand for unskilled workers in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and various service sectors will also be on the rise, it said.

More than 12 million Bangladeshis have so far migrated abroad for employment, and now the country earns $22 billion in remittances a year on average.

The remittance is equivalent to about 8% of the country's GDP, a major contributor to its balance of payments and almost 10 times higher than the annual inflow of external grants and loans.

Bangladesh / Top News

migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

10h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

8h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

14h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

1h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

3h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay