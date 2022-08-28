Upskilling prospective migrants can give remittance further boost: Study  

Upskilling prospective migrants can give remittance a further boost, according to a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) published Sunday.

Titled "Skill gap analysis of overseas job market – The experience of Bangladesh", it said Bangladesh mostly supplies unskilled workers to different countries, which is why its remittance influx remains lower than competitor countries.

For example, the average monthly remittance sent by a Bangladeshi expatriate is $203.33, while it is $564.1 for a Filipino worker.

Citing the International Organisation for Migration, the report added that the monthly average income of a Pakistani expatriate is $275.74, Indian $395.71, and Chinese $532.71.

The research concluded that branding Bangladesh as a source of proficient and experienced professionals is now crucial for an increased flow of remittance as well as a better image of the country.

"Current image of Bangladesh as a supplier of unskilled menial workers should receive serious face lifting," it reads.

Independent University Bangladesh Professor Raisul Awal Mahmood led the research work that surveyed a number of Bangladesh expatriates in different destination countries as well as returned ones over a long period.

The study also identified 15 different professions having a great job prospect in future overseas markets — doctor, medical technologist, computer engineer, civil engineer, other engineers, nurse, electrician, welder, shipbuilders, technician, mechanics, plumber, hotel staff, mason and driver.

Besides, demand for unskilled workers in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and various service sectors will also be on the rise, it said.

More than 12 million Bangladeshis have so far migrated abroad for employment, and now the country earns $22 billion in remittances a year on average.

The remittance is equivalent to about 8% of the country's GDP, a major contributor to its balance of payments and almost 10 times higher than the annual inflow of external grants and loans.