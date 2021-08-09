Students, expat workers fly in Biman charter flights for Hong Kong, Amman

Students, expat workers fly in Biman charter flights for Hong Kong, Amman

Two charter flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have left for Hong Kong and Amman carrying students and expat workers who were stuck in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A Hong Kong bound BG-078 flight left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.15pm carrying students who study at or got new admission to different universities there.

The flight is set to arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at 7.45pm in Hong Kong time, according to a Biman statement signed by Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman.

Meanwhile, another charter flight carrying expat workers left the Dhaka airport at 2.37pm and is scheduled to reach Amman, Jordan at 6.27pm.
 

