Saudi Arabia extends iqama, visit, exit and re-entry visas for free till 30 Nov

Migration

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 04:47 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia extends iqama, visit, exit and re-entry visas for free till 30 Nov

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 04:47 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The validity of iqamas (residency permits), exit and re-entry visas, as well as visit visas of expatriates in Saudi Arabia, who are currently stranded in the countries facing travel ban, will be extended until 30 November, 2021, free of cost, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday citing a royal order.

The free extension of the validity period of iqamas and visas granted by the finance minister at the directives of King Salman is part of the continuous efforts taken by the Saudi government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them, reports the Saudi Gazette

According to the SPA, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban.

The decision was applicable only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit. 

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Saudi Arabia / iqama

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues