Saudi Arabia extends iqama, visit, exit and re-entry visas for free till 30 Nov

The validity of iqamas (residency permits), exit and re-entry visas, as well as visit visas of expatriates in Saudi Arabia, who are currently stranded in the countries facing travel ban, will be extended until 30 November, 2021, free of cost, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday citing a royal order.

The free extension of the validity period of iqamas and visas granted by the finance minister at the directives of King Salman is part of the continuous efforts taken by the Saudi government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them, reports the Saudi Gazette

According to the SPA, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban.

The decision was applicable only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit.