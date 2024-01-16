Saudi Arabia announces major change in recruitment from Bangladesh, 5 other countries

Migration

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:11 am

Saudi Arabia recently announced a reduction in the maximum limits for recruiting domestic labour services from Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The kingdom's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the measure is aimed at ensuring fairness in recruitment costs and is part of Saudi Arabia's broader initiative to review applicable regulations and associated costs, reports Arabian Business.

According to the Saudi ministry, to establish equitable pricing, the revised maximum ceilings for recruitment costs are as follows:

  • Philippines: SR14,700 ($3,920)
  • Sri Lanka: SR13,800 ($3,680)
  • Bangladesh: SR11,750 ($3,133)
  • Kenya: SR9,000 ($2,400)
  • Uganda: SR8,300 ($2,213)
  • Ethiopia: SR5,900 ($1,573)

Previously, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had instructed licensed companies and offices to set maximum limits for recruiting domestic labour services from specific nationalities in the kingdom.

Established maximum limits are SR7,500 ($1,200) for Sierra Leone, SR7,500 ($1,200) for Burundi, and SR10,000 ($2,667) for Thailand, excluding VAT.

The decision aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance all services, improve the labour market environment, increase attractiveness, and review costs, services, and systems based on economic variables.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development emphasises the importance of adhering to the announced price ceiling and will enforce this through the "Musaned" platform.

Customers are urged to comply with these guidelines to promote a fair and transparent recruitment process.

